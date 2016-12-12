Eighteen sovereigns of gold stolen

more-in

Eighteen sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen in three different incidents reported under Madurai city and rural police limits.

In an incident reported under Samayanallur police limits, nine sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen from two women while they were sleeping at their house in Athalai village on Saturday night.

Police sources said that while the victims – M. Tamil Selvi and her daughter-in-law P. Rohini – were sleeping in the ground floor of their house, Tamil Selvi’s son M. Pushpavanam was sleeping upstairs. They had allegedly left the back door open. Unidentified man allegedly entered the house, and relieved the women of their gold chains, the police said.

Another incident was reported under Avaniyapuram police limits on Friday night in which around six sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen from the house of K. Anandan, who runs a hotel near Avaniyapuram bus stand. He allegedly went out of his house briefly, leaving it open, when the incident took place.

Three sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen in a housebreak incident reported under Nagamalai Pudukottai police limits on Saturday. The complainant, V. Karthik of Maxworth Nagar, claimed that he had gone to Theni last week along with his family to invite relatives for his child’s ear piercing ceremony. When they returned home the next day, they allegedly found that some men had gained entry into the house by breaking open the lock on the front door and stole the jewels kept in the cupboard.

Chain snatched

A gold chain weighing eight sovereigns was allegedly snatched from a woman from a place in Koodal Pudur police limits on Friday night

According to the police, the victim, K. Jayanthi (32), a resident of Malligai Malar Street in Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, was walking to her house when the crime occured.

Two strangers coming in a motorcycle allegedly snatched her chain from behind and sped away. Based on her complaint, Koodal Pudur police have registered a case and are investigating.