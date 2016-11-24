Madurai

Eight idols taken to icon centre in Srivilliputtur

Idols from different temples in Virudhunagar that were taken to the Icon Centre of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department in Srivilliputtur on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: ma25idol

Virudhunagar: Eight idols of various deities of smaller temples under Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR and CE) department were taken from Chockanathaswamy temple here to the icon centre in Srivilliputtur for safe custody.

The idols of nearby temples like Mannarkottai and Pavali had been kept at the Chockanathaswamy temple for the past five years as these temples were in remote areas without adequate security. However, now the officials decided to keep the brass idols, said to be over hundred years, at the icon centre in Srivilliputtur, a HR and CE official said.

