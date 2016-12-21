Drinking water scarcity reaches alarming stage

more-in

The inability to provide drinking water to residents by the Madurai Corporation has resulted in youth selling water.

It is common to see potable water being carried in tri-cycles in the city by youth for sale and the residents paying anywhere between Rs 2 and Rs 5 per pot.

When The Hindu correspondent went around Meenakshi Nagar, near Villapuram (Ward 63), the residents said that water supply through taps was very thin. “It takes over 10 minutes for a pot to fill. The timings of supply are also at odd hours. Many wealthy people in the locality have fitted motors in their dwellings and pump out water,” they alleged.

After travelling to places like Jaihindpuram, Tahsildar Nagar, Bethaniapuram, near Fatima College, and a few pockets in and around K. Pudur, the indication is that Villapuram is not the only pocket where there is drinking water problem.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) members Rajapandi and others in Jaihindpuram said that the Corporation had earlier announced that water would be supplied once in four days. The timing was fixed at 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. However, very few beneftted from the distribution as illegal pumping was rampant here, he charged.

Many residents in Pulipandi Street in Jaihindpuram, and those in neighbouring M.K. Puram and Subramaniapuram pointed to the difficulties in getting potable water.

Many residents have slowly switched over to alternatives knowing well that officials at the Corporation can do very little with no rains and poor storage in the Vaigai reservoir.

Speaking to The Hindu, Rajamanickam, a resident of Lakshmi Road in TVS Nagar, said that they had made arrangements with an agent in Kovalan Nagar, who had started supplying water to 20 dwellings in the stretch on alternate days. “We get three pots for each house every time. Each pot costs us Rs 3. “From December 1, the boys are giving us water at a specific timing. So far the arrangement is going on smoothly,” he summed up.

In DSP Nagar, a resident welfare association office-bearer said that they had made arrangements with a mineral water firm, which supplied water in 20 litre cans for Rs 25 each.

But, the scenario is different in Bethaniapuram. People have started vacating their dwellings and moving to locations like Vilangudi, AIBOA Colony and Jambulingam Nagar (behind Fatima College), where water is available. The residents charged that despite the Assembly constituency being represented by AIADMK MLA Sellur K Raju, the Minister for Cooperation, both the officials and the elected representative had not redressed their grievance. Petition after petition had not fetched any desired result, Packiam, a resident of Bethaniapuram Fifth Street, said.

The situation is no different in north Madurai. People of Madhichiyam Middle Street said that the water supply timings were odd. “In the absence of Corporation councillors, we have no idea as to where to approach and register our grievance,” Rajeswari, a homemaker, said. “I am a widow living with my son and daughter-in-law. As they have to go for work, I keep awake till midnight to draw potable water, but by the time two pots get filled up the water stops,” she claimed. She has to wait for four days for the next turn.

Corporation officials admitted that there were problems in the distribution network.

Following complaints that there were bursts and leaks in the pipeline, they had announced that water supply would be suspended for two days (Dec 19 and 20) to carry out repair. From Thursday (Dec 22), things should be normal, the officials replied.

The officials may set right the leak, but with a dwindling storage of 23.59 feet at Vaigai dam (against a maximum capacity of 71 feet) on Tuesday, the big question is how long water would be available for the residents. The monsoon playing truant and with not much alternative plans in store for the officials, the ensuing summer is going to be hotter.