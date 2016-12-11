Drain cleaning work under way in Madurai

more-in

Storm water drain cleaning work was under way in the city, said Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri here on Saturday.

After the rainfall, there were complaints of stagnation reported from parts of Sellur, Arapalayam, West Perumal Maistry Street and West Marret Street and among others.

Upon inspection, it was found that the stagnation was due to encroachment in the storm water drain channels. Hence, with the help of JCBs and excavators, the cleaning work was on. It was expected to get completed in about a week’s time, he added.

After the rain, many road stretches in the city had been damaged. However, he said that all the main thoroughfares were being manned by the Highways authorities and in the city limits alone, 65 kilometre roads fell under the Highways department.

The Corporation would carry out patch works on the roads within its jurisdiction and he appealed to the people and residents welfare associations to send pictures through the WhatsApp for swift action with name of the street and ward number.

Post-demonetisation, Mr. Sandeep Nanduri said that the Corporation had netted Rs.23 crore from asseessees towards remittance of property tax and others.

However, in the last one week, there has been a dip in collections and said all the 41 tax collection centres would get PoS (point of sale) machines in a day or two. We already had a tie-up with banks to accept debit/credit cards for payment of taxes, he replied. As part of beautification and Smart City initiative, the Corporation had been painting walls. As had been done on Race Course and Railway Junction (eastern side) walls, a few more walls have been identified. In fact the students of Tamil Nadu Polytechnic have volunteered to paint the wall on their campus facing TPK Road.

Likewise, the Corporation had identified along the New Jail Road and New Natham Road, he added.

As per the High Court directive, the karuvelam trees along the Madurai-Melur road from district court premises area towards Mattuthavani bus stand and other stretches are being removed by the Corporation, Highways and other agencies, he replied.