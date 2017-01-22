Madurai

Dolphin carcass found washed ashore

The carcass of a dolphin found washed ashore in Rameswaram on Sunday.  

A decomposed carcass of an adult male dolphin was found washed ashore at Agnitheertham seashore here on Sunday.

Mandapam range officer S Sathish, who examined the carcass, said the mammal had injuries on the tail and could have died after hitting against rock. It should have died three days ago.

It weighed 170 kg, he said. It measured 193 cm in length, 72 cm in breadth and 144 cm in circumference. After Assistant Veterinary surgeon Veera Manikandan conducted a post-mortem, the carcass was buried on the seashore, he said.

Bottleneck and Humpback species were common in the Gulf of Manner region and the carcass resembled features for Humpback species, he said.

