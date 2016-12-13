District Resource Centre facing closure threat

Parents of children with special needs thronging the Collectorate in Dindigul condemning the closure of District Resource Centre. | Photo Credit: G_KARTHIKEYAN

The District Resource Centre for Children with Development Disorders, that extends clinical and psychological support to 600 special children in the district for the past six years, has been facing closure threat owing to acute financial crisis and lack of support from the State Government, especially from the Department of Health Services.

Now, the parents have been advised to move their children either to the nearest PHC, SSA or to the GH for treatment, care and support.

This centre was a gift to the district by the government for the grand success of a pilot study done by the district administration and National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore in 2011 for early detection of developmental disorders among children in the district. (About 336 children with developmental disorders were identified in the district in 2011.)

Initially, National Rural Health Mission had granted Rs.56.75 lakh through the State Health Society. Then District Collector M. Vallalar had granted a special fund of Rs.17 lakh for the construction of a building.

After the success of the centre and importance of the pilot study, the State Government had planned to set up similar centres in Government Hospitals in Periakulam, Usilampatti and Dindigul under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, an initiative aimed at screening children in 0-18 years of age for diseases, deficiencies and development delays including disabilities under NRHM.

Later, no funds were given to the centre. Former Deputy Director of Health Services K. Varadharajan extended all support to run it. After his transfer, the centre has been facing acute crisis. The government too stopped supporting it citing various reasons. Meanwhile, other sources were tapped to maintain the centre. With closure of all avenues, the centre has been facing closure threat now, said official sources.

Diversion of special children to other institutions like PHC or SSA would only worsen these children’s health condition as total care was not possible there, sources added.

“The resource centre has well trained technical hands - clinical psychologists, speech therapists, psychological social worker, psychiatrists and visiting specialists. Children receive care, guidance and support, besides medical and psychological treatment.

Now, several children are at their highest recuperation levels. Parental counselling is being given, as it was very essential to improve the mental strength of parents to enable them handle these children. Where will we get these facilities?” questioned parents.

At last, the parents have knocked the doors of the Collector’s office for support to run the centre.