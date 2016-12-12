Differently-abled seek basic facilities in Dindigul Collectorate

more-in

DINDIGUL: Differently-abled persons, who thronged the Collectorate near here on Monday, expressed concern over lack of basic facilities and amenities meant for them at the Collectorate. With no facilities, they had been struggling to reach various departments and meet officials for assistance and remedy, they said.

The Collectorate did not have a ramp at the front gate. With paralysed legs, differently-abled persons had been struggling to climb on steps to reach the ground floor to register their petitions, said Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers Town Secretary S. Malathi.

Wheel-chair facility to differently-abled persons was available only during public grievances day meeting on Mondays. It was not available on other working days, she insisted.

Moreover, the Collectorate did not have western toilets. Creation of such facility would be useful for them, she said.

Differently-abled persons, especially visually impaired, had been facing a lot of difficulties in getting Aadhaar cards. One and a half years ago, we did not have any problem in getting the card. The worst-affected were the visually impaired and persons who lost their hands. Whenever they registered for Aadhaar in a centre, they got only acknowledgement receipt. But Aadhaar card was not issued to them. Without the card, ration shops stopped supplying PDS goods to differently abled persons, Ms. Malathi said.

She said that differently-abled persons could be exempted from production of Adhaar card in getting PDS goods.