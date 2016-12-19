Development works inspected

Kanniyakumari Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan (left) inspecting the construction of a ‘Green House’ at Kallyakkavilai town panchayat on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT;HANDOUT

Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan inspected various development works under progress in Kalyakkavilai selection grade town panchayat on Saturday.

Mr. Chavan inspected the ongoing work of link roads under the Urban Development Scheme for the year 2015-16 in Sasthakulam, Meenachal, Muthuvallikulam and Palakulam.

The Collector also inspected the construction of ‘green houses’ for the financial year 2015-16 being built at an estimated cost of Rs. 2.10 lakh and a solid waste management platform that is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 18.75 lakh.

During the inspection, R. Muthukumar, Assistant Director, Town Panchayats and other officials accompanied the Collector.