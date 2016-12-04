Devadoss Hospitals to conduct mini-marathon

Doctors from Devadoss Multispeciality Hospitals interacting with public at a road show organised in Vishal de Mall in the city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: handout

In a maiden attempt, doctors at the Devadoss Multispeciality Hospitals here have planned to conduct a mini-marathon in the city on January 8, 2017.

Launching a road-show at the Vishal de Mall here on Saturday to bring about awareness among the public, the team of doctors presented the need for keeping good health.

Sharing some tips, the doctors led by Satish Devadoss, Hema and Sudir said that regular exercise would keep the body fit and flexible. Unfortunately, a large chunk of the productive age group of members in the society neglected this, thus resulting in obesity, which may lead to all sorts of health complications at young age.

To avoid such unpleasant events, the public were told to eat healthy food and avoid junk items. For elders, the doctors suggested yoga, apart from brisk walking for 40 minutes daily.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Satish said that the idea of conducting a marathon every year by the Devadoss Hospitals was to convey a message to live healthy. When marathon has been popular in metros and held regularly, we thought of bringing it to a city like Madurai too. By holding such a marathon for both men and women, the city would convey the message of “we are fit” to the nation.

The men and women can participate and it is 8.9 km for men and 4.5 km for women. Interested aspirants can register online and for more details contact the hospital at 9790023695. The Hindu is a media partner for the event.