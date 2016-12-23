Detergents to be banned in Saravana Poigai

more-in

As part of efforts to keep Saravana Poigai, the pond near Subramaniaswamy Temple in Tirupparankundram, clean, use of detergents would be banned in the waterbody, said Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao on Thursday.

Addressing a meeting of temple officials, priests and representatives of various political parties here on the steps to be taken to keep Saravana Poigai pollution-free, the Collector said that about 4300 people bathed and 3000 washed clothes in the pond daily.

Water from Saravana Poigai was used to perform abishekam for the presiding deity of the Subramaniaswamy Temple, he pointed out.

While directing officials to remove encroachments on the supply channel to ensure free flow of water into the waterbody, Mr. Veera Raghava Rao said that separate areas should be identified for the construction of bathing and washing yards and toilets near the pond.

The Madurai Corporation and temple officials should also take steps to put into use the public toilets in the vicinity of the temple. Those who participated in the meeting included Pachaiappan, Joint Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, and Kulanjiappan, Assistant Director, Fisheries department, according to an official press release.

A large number of dead fish were found floating in the pond recently.