Delft Parishioners’ move to inaugurate church draws flak

Rameswaram: Protesting against the Delft Parishioners’ decision to inaugurate the newly built St. Anthony’s Church at Katchatheevu without inviting them, the Rameswaram fishermen launched an indefinite strike in protest and urged the State and Central governments to facilitate their participation in the inaugural ceremony, scheduled for December 7.

Reacting to reports that the Delft parish had built the church with the help of Sri Lankan navy without their consent and were set to open the Church without inviting them or the Sivaganga diocese, leaders of 11 fishermen associations met here and adopted a resolution to lodge their protest. Claiming that the original church was built by their forefathers a century ago, and that they had the traditional right to offer worship, the leaders said it was discourteous on the part of the Delft parish and Jaffna diocese to open the Church without inviting them.

The State and the Centre should take up the issue with the Sri Lankan government and facilitate their participation in the inaugural ceremony, failing which, they would sail to the islet and take part in the function asserting their right, they said. Fr. L. Sagayaraj, Parish priest of Verkodu here, said he would take up the issue with the Collector on behalf of the fishermen.

P. Sesu Raja, a fishermen leader said that they have decided to strike work also due to cash crunch after the demonetisation. Pointing out that each boat owner needed Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 50,000 to set out for fishing for a day, he said even if they make cheque payment for diesel, they required liquid cash to pay for the workers and for buying oil, ice and ration items. He demanded that the nationalised banks provide mobile banking facilities at the seashore to exclusively cater to the fishing fraternity.

“We will not be able to go for fishing till the situation eased,” he said. The Centre should extend the concessions made available for farmers to the fisher folk, he said. The strike was also to protest against the Lankan navy, which continued to attack and arrest Indian fishermen, he added.