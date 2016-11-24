DMK forms human chain protesting demonetisation

more-in

Ramanathapuram/Sivaganga: Members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged human chain agitations in the two districts on Thursday, protesting against the Centre’s demonetisation of 500 and 1000 rupee notes.

In Ramanathapuram, the agitation was led by former Minister Suba Thangavelan and participated among others by District secretary Suba Tha Diwakaran and former minister V. Sathiyamoorthy.

In Sivaganga, former ministers K. R. Periyakaruppan and M. Thennvan led the protest.

Demand

They demanded the centre to withdraw the demonetisation as all sections of the society, especially the poor and downtrodden faced trouble in view of severe cash crunch.

After withdrawing about 80 per cent of the currencies in circulation, the Centre failed to bring in new currencies and ease the situation, they said.

The new 2000 rupee note was of no use to the public as they could not get change, they said.

Slogans

The protesters also raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for putting the people of the country in trouble.

The party was not against the steps being taken to wipe out black money but was against subjecting the people to hardships, they also added.