DMK cadres form human chain against demonetisation

DMK Cadres forming a human chain in protest against the Centre’s demonetisation in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N_RAJESH;N_RAJESH

Thoothukudi: Condemning the centre’s demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes, cadres of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged protest by forming human chain at various locations in Thoothukudi district on Thursday.

N. Periyasami, district secretary, Thoothukudi South, who led the programme, in Thoothukudi central, said the common people were the worst hit due to the demonetisation exercise as cash was out of reach for them.

The demonetisation policy was implemented all of a sudden overnight and people had no alternative but to spend most of their time waiting in front of ATMs and banks to withdraw money and exchange demonetised notes.

Many ATMs remained closed and some remained open without cash. Hence, normal life was affected everywhere as people did not have money in their pockets, he said. P. Geetha Jeevan, Thoothukudi MLA and others took part in the human chain. In Tiruchendur, the DMK-men led by MLA Anitha R. Radhakrishnan staged a similar protest opposite Tiruchendur bus stand. In Kovilpatti, the DMK cadres led by A. Subramanian, district secretary, Thoothukudi North, formed a human chain against demonetisation.

In Tirunelveli, scores of DMK cadres led by Abdul Wahab, president, Tirunelveli District (Central) formed human chain against demonetisation. It was organized near the junction. A.L.S. Lakshmanan, Tirunelveli MLA, T.P.M. Maidheen Khan, Palayamkottai MLA, and Poongothai Aladi Aruna, Alangulam MLA were among those who participated in the human chain.