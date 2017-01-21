DMK cadre picket Vaigai Express

DMK cadres picketing Vaigai Express at the Dindigul Railway station on Friday in connection with Jallikattu issue. | Photo Credit: G_KARTHIKEYAN;G_KARTHIKEYAN - G_KARTHIKEYAN

Hundreds of DMK cadres picketed Chennai-bound Vaigai Express at the Dindigul Railway Station here on Friday in support of jallikattu.

With no arrival of trains from southern districts since morning owing to train picketing in Madurai, the DMK cadres, led by former Revenue Minister I. Periyasamy stood before the Vaigai Express that was parked at Dindigul Railway station since last night.

The railway officials had planned to operate the train from Dindigul to Chennai and parked it on Platform No.2 this morning. The officials were waiting for the loco pilot to operate the train to Chennai.

The cadres strongly condemned the inaction of the State and the Central governments in the jallikattu issue.

They appealed to the Central government to pass an ordinance immediately.

Talking to presspersons, Mr. Periyasamy said that the Central government should pass an ordinance as it was not in the hands of the State.

But the Centre refused to oblige. Why Mr. Paneerselvam did not press the Centre to pass the ordinance, he wondered.

The AIADMK-led State government was not interested in people’s welfare.

The Centre was deceiving Tamil Nadu in every issue. The State and the Central governments were trying to divert and suppress the agitation.

The Centre would have to pass the ordinance as it has no option, Mr. Periyasamy stated.

Later, a group of DMK men from Kodaikanal picketed the same train separately as the district-level unit left the station.

Theni

With no train service to Theni district after the closure of the metre gauge track leading to Bodi, around 100 DMK cadres picketed Theni-Kumuli Highway at Bodi bypass junction near Palanichettipatti pressing the same issue.