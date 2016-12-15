DMK MLA installs complaint boxes

more-in

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan, representing the Madurai Central , has installed suggestion/complaint boxes in as many as 30 different locations in his constituency.

Keeping his poll promise that he would give a “progress card” every six months, about his functioning, to the people in his constituency, he released the first card here on Wednesday.

Addressing around 500 volunteers and party’s ward secretaries, he said that though there were a plenty of things to be done, as an opposition MLA, the scope was limited. He appealed to the party men to be in touch with the people and impress upon them the need for voting the DMK in the ensuing local body polls, which would give them ample chance to execute a number of development works for the temple city through the Corporation of Madurai.

Already, the public had been consulted about spending the MLA’s constituency development fund. Proposals have been prepared and sent to the government for approval, he has informed in his progress card.

The progress card states that apart from assisting 55 applicants in getting old age pension (OAP) from the Social Welfare Department and 43 widow pensions, among others, Dr. Thiagarajan said that he would be glad to see suggestions or complaints, if any, from the people on civic issues. For this purpose, he has kept the boxes in the custody of volunteers and DMK office-bearers from the constituency.

The public would be given printed forms, which they can fill and drop in the suggestion box. At periodic intervals, it would be opened and the suggestions taken up with the authorities concerned for execution, he assured.

He also informed that based on the voter list, he had been preparing a comprehensive data of all the residents in the constituency. This, he said, would enable swift communication in future through WhatsApp and e-mail.