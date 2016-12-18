Couple, lorry driver attacked, robbed

more-in

Madurai: Two daring robbery cases have been reported under Madurai Rural district limits. A couple were attacked and robbed inside their house in Samayanallur and a lorry driver was assaulted in Sholavandan in the small hours of Sunday.

The police said two persons attacked lorry driver R. Yuvaraj (27) of Tiruppur, who was reportedly sleeping inside his cabin in the lorry. The lorry, proceeding to Coimbatore from Thoothukudi with a load of wheat, was parked on the service road of Madurai-Dindigul highway at Nagari.

Two persons got on the lorry and assaulted Mr. Yuvaraj and robbed him of a cellphone and Rs. 10,000 around 1.30 a.m. Yuvaraj has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital.

Sholavandan police are investigating.

In the other incident, unidentified persons barged into the house of Malairajan on Vaigai Road in Samayanallur around 2.30 a.m., and attacked him and his wife Revathi (40) with clubs when the couple tried to prevent them from snatching Ms. Revathi’s five-sovereign gold chain.

The police said the couple had failed to lock the iron grille gate and just locked the wooden door of the house. The robbers escaped with a part of the chain.

The couple have been admitted to a private hospital. Samayanallur police are investigating.

Only a few days back, robbers had stabbed an elderly women, K. Geetha of Pamban Nagar, who was walking towards her home, for two sovereigns of gold under Tirupparankundram police station limits.