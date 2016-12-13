Corporation starts exercise to check vector-borne infections

more-in

Personnel attached to the health department of Tirunelveli Corporation have started door-to-door inspection to find the cases of fever, if any, as vector-borne viral infections would usually pose a threat to the residents during and after the north-east monsoon every year.

The district, which was blessed with abundant rainfall last year, witnessed severe “viral fever” outbreak after the north-east monsoon as the rainwater stagnating at various places provided excellent breeding ground for mosquitoes. Though the district administration, through the local bodies, intensified anti-mosquito operations, the exercise took a long time to yield desirable results.

Consequently, the number of cases reported in the hospitals with viral fever increased menacingly and Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital had to create a special ward for admitting these cases.

Anti-mosquito drive

Though the district has so far recorded poor rainfall this year and most of the waterbodies are bone dry now, the local bodies have been instructed to carry out anti-mosquito operations through source reduction, fogging and other strategies.

In Tirunelveli Corporation area, the personnel attached to the health department and the members of self-help groups (SHG) have been instructed to visit every house to check for incidence of viral fever cases.

“If a viral fever cases are detected, people living in the nearby areas are screened for similar infections and the health department personnel intensify anti-mosquito operations in that particular area,” said a health department official.

Database

Moreover, all hospitals in the city have been instructed to maintain comprehensive database on the number of patients being admitted with fever and to alert the Corporation’s health department in case of admission of patients with vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya so that the urban civic body can initiate preventive measures in the affected areas.