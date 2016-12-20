Corporation bags award for e-governance initiative

more-in

MADURAI: Recognising the e-governance initiatives taken by the Corporation of Madurai in redressing public grievances, the Union government under the “Digital India 2016” has presented an outstanding digital initiative by local body - silver award at a function held in New Delhi on Monday.

According to a press release, Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri received the award on behalf of the Corporation from Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The Corporation, which had recently introduced web and mobile-based integrated compliant logging and resolution tracking system was adjudged as the best by a team of experts. The panel of technocrats was from IIT, New Delhi, and National Informatics Corporation and among others.

Mr. Sandeep Nanduri, who assumed office in February 2016, launched the e-based facility for the public to record their grievances through Facebook and recently introduced WhatsApp had turned out be a success.

On an average, 30 to 50 complaints were received from the residents in the WhatsApp, which enabled the administration to directly attend without any delay. Close to 80 per cent of the grievances was attended swiftly, which turned out to be a chosen option to register public grievances.

Apart from WhatsApp, those who informed the call centre at the Corporation were given a ticket number and the grievance was registered. Likewise, the administration had welcomed people to post grievances on the Facebook page of the Corporation.

In yet another initiative to save fuel of the vehicles operated by the Corporation, the Commissioner had introduced GPS, which too, drew the attention of the judges and bagged award, which was received by the Deputy Commissioner Shanti, the release added.