Constitution Day observed

Thoothukudi: The Constitution Day was celebrated at Kamaraj College here on Saturday. It was on this day in 1949, that the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India drafted by B.R. Ambedkar, known as the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The programme, organised by National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit -54, was inaugurated by M.A. Joseph Senguttuvan, former President, Thoothukudi Bar Association, in the midst of students and faculty members.

In his inaugural address, he said people should uphold the significant values of the Indian constitution and the younger generation should be more aware of it.

D. Nagarajan, Principal presided over the programme. Elocution competition on ‘Salient features of the Constitution of India’ and essay writing competition on ‘Historical background of Indian Constitution’ were organized for the students on the occasion.

Around hundred students from various schools across the district participated in these competitions.

At the valedictory function, Special Tahsildar Gnanaraj gave away prizes to winners of the competitions. Assistant Professor, Department of History, A. Devaraj proposed a vote of thanks.