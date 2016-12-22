Conference on ‘Eco Summit’

more-in

Thoothukudi: Confederation of Indian Industry, Thoothukudi, organised a conference on the third edition of ‘Eco Summit’ here on Wednesday.

K. Rajamani, Commissioner and Special Officer, Thoothukudi Corporation, in his chief guest address, said underground drainage works had almost been completed under the city limits and the sewage treatment plant project would be taken up soon in public-private partnership mode.

He said solid waste management programme would be implemented in a full-fledged manner. Thoothukudi had all potential to have more manufacturing industries. But, at the same the environment should be pollution-free. The initiative in this direction should come from the industry body, environmental activists and authorities concerned, he said.

Mr. Rajamani said the weather condition in Thoothukudi was conducive to set up solar power plants.

Abdul Mujeeb Baig, General Manager, (Mechanical), Coastal Energen Limited, in his keynote address, said economic development, coupled with rapidly growing population, was causing a huge strain on the environment, infrastructure and other natural resources. Over-exploitation of natural resources had resulted in environmental degradation.

“Environmental pollution is one of the most serious problems and everyone has a role to play in promoting energy-efficiency and conservation,” he said.

Kannan, District Environmental Engineer, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, also spoke.

Earlier, D. Senthil Kannan, Chairman, CII, Thoothukudi, welcomed the gathering. P. Mayilvel, vice-chairman, proposed a vote of thanks.