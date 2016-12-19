Collector inspects fields, tells farmers to insure crops

more-in

Collector M. Ravikumar on Sunday inspected several pockets of agricultural fields in Vilathikulam taluk to take stock of the current progress and condition of crops on these rain-fed tracts.

At Poosanur village, several farmers have cultivated black gram, chilli and sorghum, and while interacting with them, the Collector asked whether these crops were insured under the new insurance scheme and whether they had received crop loans from cooperative banks.

He also sought details of crop loans provided to the farmers from the Secretary of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Society, Marthandampatti. He urged the official to extend loans to eligible farmers without delay.

The Collector also interacted with the farmers, who relied on black gram and sorghum crops at Ayan Pommayapuram village; onion, coriander and maize at Thennampatti village and maize and coriander at Boothalapuram village.

The Collector asked all the farmers to insure their crops after interacting with them at Mela Eral village. Joint Director of Agriculture P. Vanniarajan and other officials from Agriculture Department accompanied him during the inspection.