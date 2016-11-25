Church festival begins

more-in

NAGERCOIL: The 10-day annual festival of Kottar St. Xavier Church in Nagercoil began with flag hoisting on Thursday.

Ahead of the flag hoisting, flowers and garlands were brought from Rajavoor and Aruguvilai in Nagercoil in a procession amidst traditional band music. Kottar Vicar General S. Solomon unfurled the flag. After the flag hoisting, pigeons were let free to usher in peace.

The festival ends on December 3 with the car festival. During the festival days, special prayers would be held at the church in the morning by Kottar Bishop Peter Remigius, sources said.

The district administration has declared a local holiday on December 3.