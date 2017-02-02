Children apprised of their rights

more-in

Children pursuing education in various schools were apprised of their rights at a programme organised by Child Line-1098 in association with the District Child Protection Unit at St. Lasalle Higher Secondary school here on Thursday.

Presiding over the two–day programme, T. Jeyanthi Rani, Member, Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights, through various methodologies educated the children about their rights, which encompassed four aspects – survival, development, protection and participation. She said the programme was aimed at framing the Child Policy Draft for the State.

In 2013, the National Child Policy was framed, but the State had no comprehensive child policy as of now, she added.

Similar programmes have been conducted in 13 districts so far and the entire schedule is expected to be completed by February 11 or 12, Ms. Jeyanthi told The Hindu.

On Friday, views of these children, who attended, would be heard and their requirements would be considered for framing the Child Policy Draft, she said.

Sixty students, including thirty boys and thirty girls, from classes eight to twelve from 12 blocks in the district took part in this awareness programme, Child Line Coordinator, T. Kasirajan, said.

The children were from government schools, private schools, child labour special schools, and differently abled from special schools. District Child Protection Officer Jothi Kumar and volunteers of the Child Line were present.