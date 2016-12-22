Charge sheet filed in four granite cases

more-in

Madurai Rural police on Wednesday filed charge sheets against three granite companies, including PRP Granites, in connection with theft of granite and causing loss to the tune of Rs. 1365.96 crore to the State exchequer.

With these four cases, the district police has so far filed charge sheets in 62 out of the total 98 granite cases.

Huge bundles of papers running into 3,633 pages were filed by different Investigation Officers, after being approved by Special Public Prosecutor, R. Sheela, before the Judicial Magistrate, Selvakumar.

The first case was against Madura Granites for swindling granites in Keelaiyur, Parai Poromboke and Chettikulam to the tune of Rs. 277.84 crore. The case was registered in 2012. Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Crime Records Bureau, Soorya Moorthi, filed the charge sheet. The case was against C. Panner Mohammed and 20 others.

The second case was about cheating the State Government of Rs. 17.68 crore by mining granite in Parai Poromboke in Tiruvathavur by C. Panner Mohammed and 19 others.

In the chargesheet filed against PRP Granite, P. Palanichamy and 21 others, the police charged that the company had caused loss to the tune of Rs. 662.78 crore by mining in Thindiyur tank. The charge sheet ran to 2,738 pages as it included documents pertaining to exports and income tax details.

The fourth case was against P. Rajasekaran and six others for mining in Idayapatti Oorani poromboke and causing a loss of Rs. 407.66 crore.

The charge sheets were filed by Inspectors of Police, R. Prakash, Raja Singh and Muthupandi.