Chance for students to be entrepreneurs

more-in

Here is a good opportunity for students aspiring to become entrepreneurs.

The third edition of ‘Aarambam,’ a major Start-Up idea contest, organised jointly by Young Indians (Yi), an arm of the Confederation of Indian Industry, and Nativelead Foundation, invites students to submit entries online at www.aarambam.in, the last date being January 15, 2017.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, the Yi core-team members D. Gunasekar, Rachna Binani, Sugumar, Varun Vel and Vijaya Darshan Jeevagan said ‘Aarambam,’ meaning the beginning, had been conceptualised with two objectives.

First, to identify potential venture ideas from serious mainstream entrepreneurs for mentoring and funding support. Secondly, to promote the culture of innovation among students.

The maiden edition of the ‘Aarambam’ was a success as the Yi received over 100 entries from college students and mainstream entrepreneurs. Recalling the success story of ‘Happy Hens,’ which received a funding of Rs. 50 lakh, the team members said they would reach out to more students.

“We are planning to conduct interactive sessions with faculty members in educational institutions, who in turn will play a catalyst role in encouraging students to submit entries,” Ms. Binani said.

Similarly, budding entrepreneurs who were keen to take their ventures to the next level may also enrol in the programme. There were a plenty of opportunities and all that was required from youngsters was a concerted effort with focus to become an entrepreneur. “With the platform like the CII, doing business across the globe, it is just achievable,” Mr. Jeevagan summed up.

Nativelead Foundation vice-president Baskar Perumal said the event looked at enhancing entrepreneurial eco-system in the southern districts. A little fine-tuning here and there for the students would unlock abundant talents. Recalling the concept of ‘We Clean,’ which came for praise from the industry, “it is nothing but cleaning toilets, but in a methodical way,” he added.