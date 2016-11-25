Case against 6 persons for cheating retired teacher

more-in

NAGERCOIL: The District Crime Branch (DCB) has registered a cheating case against six persons including a woman and her daughter here on Friday for allegedly cheating a retired teacher to the tune of Rs. 81lakh.

Swaminathan, a retired teacher from Ponnappa Nadar Colony in Nagercoil, has lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police alleging that he gave an advance of Rs. 8 lakh in cash for buying a house for his son at Kadamalai to one Saroja of Pilankalai in 2015.

He said he had also transferred Rs. 73.88 lakh to the woman’s bank account through RTGS.

Even after several appeals, the woman failed to register the house in his son’s name, Mr. Swaminathan said in his complaint to the SP.

Direction

The SP directed the District Crime Branch police to investigate the case.

Based on his directions, a cheating case has been registered against Saroja, her daughter Jonisha, sons Edwin Jose, Ajin, Paulraj and John Christopher, police sources said.