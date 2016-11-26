Camp offers little to graduates, post graduates

more-in

Ramanathapuram: Graduates and Post Graduates, especially those who had MBA degrees were disappointed as most of the companies which turned up to recruit candidates at the employment camp held here on Saturday, preferred class X and plus two passed candidates.

In all, 118 companies from various parts of the State attended the camp, organised by the Department of Employment and Training and Ministry of Information Technology but most of them preferred class X and plus two passed candidates for an average monthly salary of Rs. 8,000 with free food and accommodation.

Not suitable

A group of women MBA graduates with specialisation in Human Resources and Finance and Marketing and Finance and Science Graduates who studied Electronics and Computer Science as main subjects could not find suitable jobs in the camp.

A Chennai-based company offered ‘field work’ with a monthly salary of Rs 9,500 but Kiruba Joys, an MBA (Finance and Marketing) graduate, who had come all the way from Salaigramam in Sivaganga district was not interested. “I could not accept the offer as it will be difficult to manage in Chennai,” she said.

A Krishnaveni, also an MBA (Human Resource and Finance) graduate from Thirupalaikudi turned down the offer as she was not interested in ‘marketing’ and ‘field work.’

So was the case of Praveena and G Abiramani, both MBA graduates. Though 118 companies have set up stalls, very few companies offered to even peruse their applications, they also said.

Instead of making the camp open to all, the organisers could hold separate camps for graduates and post graduates on one day after inviting select companies and class X and plus two pass candidates on another day, Abirami suggested.

P. Praba, a B. Sc., (Electronics) graduate from Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district had come seeking a suitable job but ended up getting an appointment order for ‘Tele caller’ for a monthly salary of Rs. 8,500 by Anuj Management Services in Chennai. She may not accept the offer as her area of interest is electronics, she said.

R. Rajkumar from Kottaiyendal in Kadaladi taluk is a diploma holder in civil engineering and he got an appointment order to work as ‘Data Entry Operator’ at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai for a monthly salary of Rs. 7,500.

He too would not accept the offer as he was looking for placement in construction industry, he said.