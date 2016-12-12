Bringing the news of exceeding joy

THE JOY OF SINGING: Christmas carol service being conducted at the Jubilee Chapel of The American College in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

more-in

Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) conducted its Christmas carol service at the Jubilee Chapel of The American College on Sunday evening.

The programme featured a medley of nine traditional carols. The service started with an organ-and-violin prelude. The congregation joined the singing with ‘O Come Immanuel.’ ‘When we offer a glass of water to a thirsty person, it is Christmas’ opened the proceedings. ‘Rejoice’ took the event to a higher note. The choir sang ‘God bless us everyone’ and ‘Bells of Bethlehem are ringing,’ besides ‘Moovatha Muthalone’ in Tamil, a fusion of Carnatic and western music. ‘God bless us every one’ filled every heart with the joy of the season, with a strong three-part harmony of female voices.

Under the direction of choir director S. Samuel Gnanaraj, the choir had a fine blending of voices with good intonation. The orchestration was well balanced with the voices.

The Service started with a bible reading given by Jothi Sam, president, YWCA, Madurai, The Christmas message was shared by Dr. Jeya Chitra.