STANDING TALL: Winners of competitions in Braille conducted at the Indian Association for Blind in Madurai.

Various competitions in Braille were organised for visually challenged students by Amway Opportunity Foundation to mark the Louis Braille Day celebration at the Indian Association for Blind (IAB) here recently.

The competitions included , Tirukkural reading and quiz in Braille and mono acting.

Students were divided into different categories and their basic knowledge of Braille reading and writing was put to test.

Over 120 visually challenged students participated in the competitions.