Bank customers’ woes continue in Madurai

Despite a month had passed after the demonetisation of Rs.1000 and Rs.500 currencies was announced on November 8, the woes of customers and general public do not appear to have been redressed fully.

Though there have been claims by some bankers that the banking experience would soon become smooth in the new era, the never-ending queues in front of the ATMs and stock response from the bank staff that there is no currency for withdrawal only irked the law abiding citizens.

With holidays coming in between, the situation had only slipped from bad to worse, according to Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry senior president S. Rethinavelu.

Knowing well that the economy is used to cash and carry, the government’s announcement to adapt to e-banking or use of PoS machines may take time for the common man to adapt. Though the Union government’s initiative to eliminate black money or to put an end to other illegal means of use of the currencies is welcome, the sufferings and hardships faced by ordinary citizens had turned painful, he added.

Bankers from public sector and private sector unanimously said that they had been working very hard since the demonetisation of high value currencies came into effect.

“All other business, which we normally used to carry on, has come to a stop since the last 30 days...All that we have been doing now is to either handle public grievance related to withdrawal or the hardships faced in deposits,” managers said.

The reason for non-availability of currencies in the ATMs was solely attributed to non-receipt of funds from the Reserve Bank of India. In a city like Madurai, out of 2,500 ATMs, roughly 40 per cent may be not functioning at all since November 8... the rest 60 per cent functioned for limited hours till the cash exhausted.

Every ATM can accommodate Rs.4 to Rs.6.lakh minimum.

With 2000 rupee stocked, it would get over with 600 swipes. At least, when the banks received fresh Rs.500 currencies, it may give some more space for more people to access, a Regional Manager said and added that the problem would continue as long as the cap on withdrawal was there.