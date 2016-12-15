BSNL staff go on strike

more-in

Condemning the Centre’s alleged move to bifurcate the mobile phone transmission tower division of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited to make it a separate entity, the officers and employees of BSNL struck work on Thursday.

The protesting officials and members of BSNL Employees’ Union said most of the private mobile phone service providers were using the transmission towers of the BSNL for nominal charges as the private players were not prepared to make hefty investments in erecting and maintaining transmission towers.

“Though the BSNL is getting revenue by allowing the private service providers to install their transmitters on our towers, any move by the Centre to make the mobile phone transmission tower division a separate body will enable the Union Government to divest it without BSNL’s consent. Since mobile phone and internet service are the major source of revenue for the BSNL now, the decision to sell the transmission towers to the private players by making it a separate entity will seriously affect the BSNL and its employees. Hence we oppose it,” the union activists said.

They say that the unoccupied spaces in the BSNL properties across the country were being rented out to public sector undertakings and hence the BSNL was getting attractive revenue through the rent.

“If these spaces are leased out to private companies, it would only result in disputes and subsequent litigation. Similarly, status quo should be maintained in allowing the private players to use our transmission towers without making it a separate body. To highlight this serious issue, we struck work on Thursday,” the union activists said.