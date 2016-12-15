BJP pats State governmentfor its post-Vardha efforts

more-in

The State government efficiently handled the situation that arose after Cyclone Vardah devastated Chennai and nearby districts recently, said Bharatiya Janata Party State president Tamilisai Soundarrajan.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, she said that commending the State government for its good works need not be construed as warming towards another political party. “The BJP never hesitated to call a spade a spade. Whenever something went bad, we pointed it out loud and clear,” she said and hoped the good works would continue till normality was restored in the cyclone-affected districts on every front.

Silencing her critics on the demonetisation initiative by the Centre, she said its political opponents could not stomach the popular decision taken by the Modi government. The positive outcome of the action would be realised soon. More fresh currencies would come into circulation, she said and added that the Finance Ministry was closely following the developments.

Appreciating the bankers for standing up to the task, she expressed concern over some of the black sheep among them who were reportedly hand-in-glove with black money launderers. The Income Tax authorities had been taking action and none would escape their net. “With this confidence only, the Prime Minister launched such a challenging initiative for which people have extended their wholehearted support,” she said.

On ‘jallikattu’ ban issue, she exuded hope that a positive announcement would come soon and the BJP would take pride in celebrating Pongal in the Tamil tradition in its totality.

On demand by some opposition parties seeking white paper on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s hospital treatment, Ms. Tamilisai said that the late leader received the best possible treatment for over 75 days at Apollo Hospital. Experts from AIIMS, New Delhi, also attended on her. Hence, the BJP did not see any need for a white paper and also didn’t want to politicise the issue, she said.

Later, she addressed the minority wing of the party in which several resolutions were passed. State secretary R. Srinivasan, district president Sasiraman and others spoke.