Award to be conferred on Nithyasree

MADURAI: The title, ‘Madhurakala Praveena,’ will be conferred on Carnatic musician Nithyasree Mahadevan at the 65th annual music and arts festival of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam here. The annual awards function will be held at the Lakshmi Sundaram Hall on January 3.

According to a press release, the award will be conferred on Ms. Nithyasree by Sunil Kumar Garg, Divisional Railway Manager. He will also confer the ‘Madhurakala Mani’ title on Sherthalai K. N. Renganatha Sharma. A cash award and certificate of merit will be presented to morsing vidwan Dindigul K. S. Kandavel.

The annual music festival will feature concerts by leading musicians like Ms. Nithyasree, Ramakrishnan Murthy, Bombay Jayashri Ramnath, Gayathri Venkataraghavan, Sanjay Subramanyam, Malladi Brothers Sriram Prasad and Ravikumar, A. Kanyakumari and Sasirekha. The festival will be held between January 3 and 12.

