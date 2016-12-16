ATM card fraud: 25 cases filed in Thoothukudi district

more-in

Sincere steps are being taken to arrest those who have cheated the public over phone and withdrawn Rs. 18 lakh after getting details about ATM cards, Superintendent of Police Ashwin M. Kotnis said.

Sticking awareness stickers to caution the public about online crimes, especially the ATM or debit card frauds, at a few ATMs near VVD Signal here on Friday, Mr. Ashwin said online crimes were on the rise even after the police had adequately cautioned the public about the modus operandi of the fraudsters. The public, due to lack of awareness, was falling prey to these criminals. “When a stranger calls an ATM cardholder over phone with the promise of renewing it, the individual gives his card number, PIN number or one-time password which enables the criminals to siphon off hard-earned money without the rightful owners’ knowledge. In Thoothukudi district, 25 online cheating cases involving money to the tune of Rs. 18 lakh have been registered so far this year. Sincere steps are being taken to arrest the culprits behind these organised crimes,” Mr. Ashwin assured.

He appealed to the public not to disclose any of the details about their ATM cards whenever somebody called them over the phone.

Assistant General Managers Kannan Raja of State Bank of India and Mohan Raj of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited were present.