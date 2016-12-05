AIADMK man dies of heart attack

more-in

DINDIGUL: AIADMK functionary Periyasamy (60) of Kuttupatti in Natham block died of heart attack near here on Monday.

His relatives stated that he was crying a lot while watching news about the health condition of Ms. Jayalalithaa on a television channel. Suddenly, he developed chest pain and died at his residence within a short time, they added. The party men paid homage. He was laid to rest on Monday evening.

Another AIADMK functionary S. Chandran (33) of Melachokkanathapuram near Bodi allegedly committed suicide after hearing the critical health condition of Jayalalithaa.

He reportedly consumed pesticide. The body was found in the backyard of his house. The police shifted the body to Bodi Government Hospital for post mortem. A case has been registered.