AIADMK district units urge Sasikala to take over reins of the party

AIADMK cadre taking out silent procession mourning the demise of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ; - L_Balachandar

more-in

Ramanathapuram: The District unit of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has pledged support to V N Sasikala, close aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and urged her to take over the reins of the party.

At a meeting convened by the district unit and chaired by district secretary M. A. Muniasamy here on Tuesday, party volunteers adopted an unanimous resolution urging Ms. Sasikala to take over the reins of the party and fulfil the dreams of the late Chief Minister.

“Chinnamma who had been with Amma for 33 years and acted as her conscience should head the party as general secretary and guide the party volunteers,” the resolution said.

They also adopted a resolution condoling the demise of Ms. Jayalalithaa and took out a silent procession, paying homage to the late leader. A large number of partymen tonsured their heads and paid their respects to Ms. Jayalalithaa.

The meeting also adopted resolutions thanking the State government for building a memorial for Ms. Jayalalithaa at a cost of Rs. 15 crore and urging the Centre to accord Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award and release a commemorative stamp on the late leader.

The meeting was attended among others by Paramakudi MLA S. Muthiah, district organising president C. Murugesan, former district secretaries G. Muniasamy, K. C. Aanimuthu, Dharmar and Women’s wing leader Kavitha Sasikumar. Minister for Information Technology M. Manikandan and local MP A. Anwar Raja could not attend the meeting as they were away in Chennai.

The Sivaganga unit of the AIADMK had convened a similar meeting on December 11 and pledged support to Ms. Sasikala. Local MP P. R. Senthilnathan, who is the district secretary chaired the meeting, which adopted a resolution, urging Sasikala to become the general secretary of the party.