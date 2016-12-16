A warm reception awaits public visiting police stations

more-in

: Many dare to visit police stations and many others end up with bitter experiences after visiting the police stations to lodge complaints or seek remedy. This could be things of the past as receptionists in police stations are all set to take a new ‘avatar’ from Monday.

Receptionists or the front office staff, the first point of contact for the public visiting a police station would no longer be harsh or indifferent to the public thanks to the two-day in-service training programme conducted by the district police to them to foster police-public relations.

In the training programme inaugurated by Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan in the presence of Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP) T. Inbamani here on Friday, receptionists in the rank of head constables and constables – both men and women – were sensitised to be polite and kind to the public who approached the police stations.

As they were the first point of contact for the public visiting the police stations, they were advised to receive the public well and put them in comfort zone before guiding them to the concerned wings or police officers, who could redress their grievances. “You have to deal with the visitors with patience and politeness, which will go a long way in building confidence and faith among the public about the police,” Mr. Inbamani said while addressing the receptionists.

The district police proposed to offer the training programme to four personnel – two main and two reserves from each police station to ensure that receptionists were available in police stations round-the-clock to assist the public, he said.

On Friday, 96 police personnel, including women police personnel attended the training.

Ganesan, a retired ADSP and S. Thiyagarajan, retired Sub Inspector of police talked about issues involving police public relations and the role of receptionists in improving the system. Dr. Deivanayagam, a psychologist and M Poonkodi, a social worker gave an insight into psychological aspects while dealing with public.

The police receptionists were expected to acquire wide knowledge of police procedures and functioning and they should also be in a position to help the public on all issues, Mr. Manivannan said.

Goodwill

They should have the ability to deal with sensitive matters and earn the goodwill of the public, he said adding the ultimate objective of the programme was to gain the confidence of the public and change the negative image of the police.