A people’s leader: Bishops’ Council

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council and the Tamil Nadu Latin Bishops’ Council have expressed deep shock over the demise of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

In a press release, Madurai Archbishop Rev. Antony Pappusamy said on Tuesday that the State had lost a great leader. She implemented several welfare programmes for the poor and downtrodden that people called her fondly ‘Amma’.

Though there may have been ideological differences between Ms. Jayalalithaa and the minorities, she was undoubtedly the leader of the masses. The Catholic Christians across the State would pray to the Almighty for the soul to rest in peace and wished the new leadership to continue to serve the needy and work for the development of the State, the release added.