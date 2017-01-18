A novel Pongal celebration for rain

more-in

A Madurai-based non-governmental organisation, working for the welfare of those working at cremation grounds, has broken the stereotypes by organising a Pongal at the crematorium in Athanur village here on Sunday.

S. Joseph Arockiadas, Director of the NGO Rural Organisation and Development Trust, said that the idea of the Pongal was to remove the stigma surrounding the crematorium work and to pray for good rains.

"Since, the State, particularly Madurai, is witnessing severe shortage of rainfall this year, we thought preparing Pongal in a crematorium will help in getting good rainfall and overall prosperity," he said.

He added that the Pongal celebrations at the crematorium were led by people from the Scheduled Castes communities in the village, who are predominantly involved in the work at crematorium.

Mr. Arockiadas said that though people from the dominant communities in the village were invited, majority of them could not visit owing to the protests happening for jallikattu in nearby Alanganallur and Palamedu.

"However, a few of them participated in the celebrations later in the day," he added.