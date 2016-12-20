A junction marked by chaos

The scene at the four-way traffic junction near Sunguna Stores in Anna Nagar in Madurai, that is witness chaotic traffic due to absence of signals, parking of vehicles on roadside and bus stops at the junction. | Photo Credit: R_ASHOK

If there is one word that describes the scene during peak hours at Suguna Store Junction in Anna Nagar, it is ‘chaos.’

Every vehicle crossing the four-way junction, with inadequate traffic signals, has to invariably stop or slow down to manoeuvre through vehicles coming from all other directions, which also explains why the spot rarely witnesses accidents despite being chaotic.

The public, however, opine that the situation is avoidable since it is primarily due to the failure in stringent enforcement of traffic regulations. Parking of vehicles on both sides of the roads and the junction being used as a stop by buses and share autos are the key problems, the public allege.

Though traffic signals had once been tried, it proved to be a disaster as vehicles started queuing up on both sides of the 80 Feet Road.

“Signals are a bad idea here since the nearby Melamadai signal is just a few hundred metres away and there are other smaller junctions nearby on either side of the 80 Feet Road. If signals are installed, vehicles queuing up will affect movement of vehicles even in Melamadai signal and all other nearby junctions,” said N. Muthukumar, an auto driver.

People also pointed to the parking of vehicles on both sides of the roads near the junction, particularly outside a popular bakery and also in front of the hotels, pharmacies and clinics nearby, which have considerably reduced the carriageway.

An employee working with a pharmacy in the area said that none of the hotels and other business establishments near the junction had adequate parking facilities in their buildings, which forced people to park their vehicles on the roadside.

Adding to the woes is the use of the junction as a stop by buses, share autos and mini-buses plying frequently in the area.

“This is one of the busiest routes for mini-buses and share autos that go up to Vandiyur. Why cannot they move the stop at least a 100 metres away,” asked S. Vinayakam, who works in a nearby tea shop.

T. Ramesh, a resident of Marudhupandiar Street, who frequently commutes through the junction, also complained about the rare presence of traffic personnel even though a police outpost is located right at the junction.

Acknowledging the problems, a senior officer from Madurai City Traffic police said that plans were in the pipeline to remove the bus stop at the junction.

“There is only one proper bus stop at the junction, which has to be moved. Others are being used unofficially, which we need to stop,” he said.

He added that the police were also planning to make the road from the junction towards Ambika College a one-way, in a bid to reduce congestion.