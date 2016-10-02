Tamil Nadu Civic Polls 2016

Filing of nominations, which started on Monday, will be over on October 3.

The number of nominations filed for various posts in local bodies stood at 8,539 on Saturday. According to officials, the filing of nomination, which started on Monday, will be over on October 3.

The ordinary election to the local body poll is being scheduled to be held in two phases — October 17 and 19. The election is being held for posts, including District Panchayat Ward Member, Panchayat Union Ward Member, Corporation Councillor, Municipal Councillor and others.

Against a total post of 4,252, the officials received 8,539 nominations so far, which included 453 for councillor post in Madurai Corporation.

As the government had decided to earmark 50 per cent of the seats for women, a number of general category wards had been converted into woman wards, thus giving more opportunity for womenfolk, said an assistant returning officer in west zone of Madurai Corporation.

While a majority of the AIADMK and DMK candidates had filed papers, the candidates from People’s Welfare Front, Congress, BJP, TMC and DMDK were expected to file on the last day, party sources said.

