Madurai

71 per cent polling

more-in

MADURAI: District Election Office here on Sunday announced that the polling percentage in Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency by-election was 71 per cent, a minuscule decrease of 0.04 per cent than the initial figure reported soon after the polling on Saturday.

While providing the figure as 71. 04 per cent on Saturday, officials indicated that the figure was based on the information provided over phone from all polling booths and therefore subject to minor variations once the figures submitted in writing by the Presiding Officers of all the booths were tallied.

Accordingly, as per the final tally, officials said that out of the 2,85,980 voters in the constituency (excluding 503 service voters), 2,03,057 voters had exercised their franchise. This included 99,985 males, 1,03,066 females and 6 others.

Post a Comment
More In Madurai
regional elections
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2016 6:15:36 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/71-per-cent-polling/article16661466.ece

© The Hindu