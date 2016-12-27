679 seized vehicles up for grabs in mega auction

more-in

As many as 679 seized vehicles have gone up for auction at a special camp conducted by Police Department at the police grounds here on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Ashwin M. Kotnis inaugurated the three-day auction in the presence of Additional Superintendent of Police D. Kandasamy, who is also the Chairman of Auction Committee.

While most of these vehicles, seized by the police, were abandoned, some were involved in crimes and some without proper documents. The ownership of some other vehicles was not traceable, Mr. Kotnis said.

The auction was organised as per government procedure after publishing it on newspapers 15 days ago. This was a big auction organised by the Police Department after a gap of six years.

The seized vehicles include 666 two-wheelers, four bicycles, one mini van, three autorickshaws, one earthmover, one fibre boat, two vans and a car.

These vehicles, seized in connection with cases registered in 49 police stations across the district, were kept at six police stations – Thoothukudi North, Tiruchendur Temple, Srivaikuntam, Kovilpatti West, Vilathikulam and Sathankulam.

The SP asked whether the bidders had checked the condition of the vehicles. The auction cost was fixed reasonably by the committee and the highest bidders, who wanted to buy the vehicles, could either pay the amount in cash or by demand draft, cheque, cash deposit in banks and other modes of digital payments.

The bidders were also provided with another opportunity to pay it within two days.

Mr. Kandasamy said the bidder entry fee of Rs. 4,000 was collected from every bidder. Tokens were issued to the bidders.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime) K. Subramanian was present.