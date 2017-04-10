Madurai

60 injured in jallikattu

Jallikattu in progress at Kulamangalam near Madurai on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

more-in

Around 60 people sustained injuries in the jallikattu held in Kulamangalam village near here on Sunday.

Police sources said that 10 injured persons were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital for further treatment while the remaining just required first aid. They, however, clarified that none of the hospitalised bull tamers was in a critical condition.

According to the police, 588 bulls from Madurai and surrounding areas were let off through the ‘vaadi vasal’ during the day-long jallikattu event. Around 650 bull tamers participated in the event. The village jallikattu organising committee members had made arrangements by erecting barricades and galleries as per norms for safe conduct of the sport.

Post a Comment
More In Madurai
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2017 3:05:58 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/60-injured-in-jallikattu/article17901285.ece

© The Hindu