60 injured in jallikattu

Around 60 people sustained injuries in the jallikattu held in Kulamangalam village near here on Sunday.

Police sources said that 10 injured persons were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital for further treatment while the remaining just required first aid. They, however, clarified that none of the hospitalised bull tamers was in a critical condition.

According to the police, 588 bulls from Madurai and surrounding areas were let off through the ‘vaadi vasal’ during the day-long jallikattu event. Around 650 bull tamers participated in the event. The village jallikattu organising committee members had made arrangements by erecting barricades and galleries as per norms for safe conduct of the sport.