Thirty seven sovereigns of gold jewellery and some cash were allegedly stolen in two theft incidents reported under Madurai rural police limits on Monday.

One of the incidents was reported in the house of a Primary Health Centre worker in Navinipatti near Melur last Tuesday.

Police sources said that the victim K. Venkatraman (45) had gone for work after locking his house in the morning.

On his return in the afternoon, he allegedly found that some men had gained entry to the house by breaking open the front door and decamped with 24 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs. 40,000 in cash.

Based on a complaint filed by Mr. Venkatraman a week later, the Melur police have registered a case on Monday.

Another incident was reported under Nagamalai Pudukottai police limits on Monday evening in which 13-sovereign gold chain was snatched from a woman.

According the police, C. Poongodi, a resident of NGO Colony in Nagamalai Pudukottai, had gone for a walk when her chain was snatched in the evening in the neighbourhood.

