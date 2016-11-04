Out of the 44 nominations filed by 37 candidates for the by-election to the Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency, officials rejected 14 applications, including that of an independent, and accepted 30 papers on Thursday.

The by-poll, scheduled for November 19, was necessitated following the demise of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA S.M. Seenivel shortly after the elections in May.

Major parties in the fray

After the Election Commission of India announced the by-poll, major parties such as Bharatiya Janata Party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Pattali Makkal Katchi and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, and independents filed nonminations.

While there were objections raised over the authorisation given to the AIADMK candidate by their party general secretary Jayalalithaa who had affixed her thumb impression, the authorities accepted them and declared the nominations as valid.

The officials said that nominations of A.K. Bose (AIADMK), S. Saravanan (DMK), R. Srinivasan (BJP), Dhanapandian (DMDK) and Selvam (PMK) and others have been accepted.