Updated:Collector K.Veera Raghava Rao releasing the electoral roll at the Collectorate in Madurai on Monday. Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri and Project Officer of DRDA Rohini Ramdas are in the picture. —Photo: S. Krishnamoorthy

3,485 polling booths to be set up, of which 1,207 will be in Madurai Corporation

A total of 24,93,604 voters are eligible to vote for electing 4,252 representatives for the corporation, municipalities, panchayats and other local bodies in the district in the upcoming local body elections as per the electoral rolls with photographs of the voters released here on Monday.

Releasing the electoral rolls ahead of the elections, Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao said that classification of voters as per the limits of corporation, municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats was done with the electoral rolls released on 29 April 2016, prior to the Assembly elections, as the base.

Mr. Rao said that, as per instructions of the State Election Commission, the draft rolls released recently on September 1, 2016, which had slightly increased to 24,95,780 voters, would also be integrated with the rolls released on Monday for the local body elections.

On applications being received now from the public for inclusion and modification in electoral rolls, Mr. Rao said that SEC was yet to issue instructions on whether the newly processed applications should be included in the electoral rolls for local body elections.

However, sources at the district administration said that the rolls released on Monday would likely be the final list of voters for the upcoming elections.

“It is difficult even to merge the draft rolls released earlier this month before the elections, which is just around the corner. Including the newly processed applications is highly unlikely,” a senior official speaking on anonymity said.

12.39 lakh voters in Madurai Corporation

The rolls released on Monday showed that a total of 12,38,825 voters, which was nearly 50 percent of the total electorate in Madurai district, were in the 100 wards in Madurai Corporation.

This is nearly 2.5 lakh higher than the number of voters for the 2011 local body elections, which had around 9.91 lakh voters in the Corporation.

Similarly, there are 1,06,217 voters in the 78 wards in the three municipalities - Melur, Tirumangalam and Usilampatti - in the district.

A total of 1,08,913 voters are there in the 144 wards in 9 town panchayats.

The 420 village panchayats in the district have a total of 10,39,649 voters, which is roughly 40 percent of the total electorate in the district.

Apart from village panchayat presidents, the voters in the 420 panchayats will be electing a total of 3,273 panchayat ward members, 214 panchayat union councillors and 23 district panchayat councillors.

Mr. Rao said that 3,485 polling booths would be set up in the district for the local body elections, of which 1,207 would be in Madurai Corporation, 121 in municipalities, 162 in town panchayats and 1,995 in village panchayats.

“We have given the list to representatives of all recognised political parties. If they have any concerns with the numbers and location of the booths, they can provide a representation to the concerned Returning Officer,” he said.

Madurai Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri and Additional Collector and Project Officer of District Rural Development Agency Rohini Ramdas were also present during the release of the electoral rolls.

