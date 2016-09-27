As many as 21,918 polling personnel would be deployed for the smooth conduct of local body elections, to be held in two phases on October 17 and 19, for Madurai Corporation, municipalities, town panchayats and panchayat unions in the district, said Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao here on Monday.

For a total of 4,252 posts, which include District Panchayat Ward Member (23), Panchayat Union Ward Member (214), Village Panchayat President (420), Village Panchayat Ward Member (3273), Corporation Councillor (100), Municipal Councillor (78) and Town Panchayat Ward Member (144), candidates shall file nominations from September 26 to October 3 excluding Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, he said the Department of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development officials were geared to handle the exercise in a fair manner in coordination with revenue, police and other agencies.

Electronic voting machines would be used in urban areas, covering 1,490 polling stations, and 4,958 ballot boxes used in rural areas for electing candidates to different posts.

The officials have identified 492 polling stations as sensitive and hyper-sensitive. It need not necessarily be just on law and order front, but it could be due to other factors such as caste and political. Hence, video cameras and webcast would be in place for monitoring, the Collector said and added that the model code of conduct was in place.

Till the election was over, weekly grievance day meetings would not be conducted. Similarly, new development works shall be kept in abeyance. However, works which had already been sanctioned would not be stopped, he said. Voters who had cast in the recently concluded Assembly elections would be eligible for voting in the local body poll, he said.

When asked whether the rotational change was adhered to in Keeripatti and Pappapatti villages, the Collector said they would go as per the gazette notification.

Superintendent of Police Vijayendra S. Bidari, who was present, said wherever necessary forces would be drawn from other districts as well.

Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri and Additional Collector Rohini Ramdas were present.

Defacing walls in the city and suburban areas had commenced and any violation would attract cases against the respective political parties.

Nominations

On the first day, 101 persons filed nominations for the following posts: Village Panchayat Ward Member: 98, Village Panchayat president: 2 and Corporation Councillor: 1.

Later in the evening, the officials held a meeting with representatives from political parties and spelt out rules to be followed, a press release said.