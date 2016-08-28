The government to offer subsidy to farmers for setting up demonstration fields meant for small grains

A total of 200 demonstration fields under integrated farming system would be established in Kadamalaigundu and Andipatti blocks at an estimated cost of Rs.2.91 crore, said Collector N. Venkatachalam.

Talking to media persons after inspecting several fields and agri farms in various places in Theni and Chinamanur blocks here on Saturday, he said that the main objective of this scheme was to develop underdeveloped areas in the district.

The government would offer subsidy to farmers for setting up demonstration fields meant for small grains. “We have a target of distributing 210 tonnes of paddy seeds, 121 tonnes of pulses, 77 tonnes of oil seeds and 1.4 tonnes of cotton seeds to farmers this season,” he added.

Equal importance was given for water conservation measures through watershed development programmes.

Six watersheds had been taken up in Chinamanur and Uthampalayam blocks under integrated water management programme. A sum of Rs.1.97 crore had been sanctioned for this purpose.

Farm development works and irrigation source development works had been completed so far. “We had already developed 10 watersheds in these blocks last year,” he also added.

Earlier, the Collector inspected apiculture in Gopalapuram, poly house farming in Aranmanaipudhur, check cam constructed at Seelayampatti-Veppampatti and held discussions with SHG members.

During interaction, the SHG members at Seelayampatti told the Collector that they have been earning paltry sum making garlands.

Their main market was Kerala as it needed fresh flower garlands only. But SHG members have been selling garlands through middlemen. “We get big orders during festivals like Onam. Other days, sale was very poor,” said the SHG members.

The Collector advised them to form a federation to get bank loan for working capital and market the garlands directly for better income.

Later, the Collector distributed farm equipment, tractors and power tillers and fertilizers to farmers in Chinnamanur and Uthamapalayam blocks.