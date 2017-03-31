1.83 lakh children to be immunised

more-in

Over 1.83 lakh children in the district in the age group of 0-5 years will be immunised in the first phase of the pulse polio programme scheduled on April 2. The second phase of the programme is scheduled on April 31, said Collector T.G. Vinay.

In a press release issued here on Friday, he said that special centres would be set up at central bus stands, railway stations and places of public congregation to cover children travelling in trains and buses.

Administration of polio drops would be done in all centres between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. A total of 1,313 centres including 1,232 regular centres, 33 mobile centres and 48 special camps would be set up in rural and urban areas, the Collector said.

Around 5,343 field staff including Anganwadi workers, village health nurses, noon-meal workers, doctors and paramedical staff in Government Headquarters hospital, taluk hospitals and primary health centres would be involved in the drive. He appealed to parents to bring their children to these centres for administering polio drops.